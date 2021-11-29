HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 84.9% in November

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HAVLF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 77,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,269. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.