Haynes International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.79 million, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Haynes International by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Haynes International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.