HC Wainwright Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target to $4.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 447.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.