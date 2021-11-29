HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $115.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.