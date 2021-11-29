Head-To-Head Analysis: Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) vs. Its Competitors

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 34 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.54 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.73 billion $337.34 million 34.25

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 279 1035 1573 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -8.32% 0.63% 3.72%

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. rivals beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

