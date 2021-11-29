Head to Head Comparison: ACNB (ACNB) and The Competition

ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ACNB to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ACNB and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB Competitors 2153 8906 7188 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.73%. Given ACNB’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACNB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ACNB pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACNB and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million $18.39 million 8.39 ACNB Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.30

ACNB’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 29.23% 11.56% 1.13% ACNB Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Summary

ACNB rivals beat ACNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

