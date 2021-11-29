Head-To-Head Contrast: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) versus WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares European Wax Center and WW International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WW International $1.38 billion 0.88 $75.08 million $0.69 25.16

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for European Wax Center and WW International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80 WW International 0 4 5 0 2.56

European Wax Center currently has a consensus target price of $31.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. WW International has a consensus target price of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 105.93%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WW International is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A WW International 3.93% -18.57% 6.81%

Summary

WW International beats European Wax Center on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

