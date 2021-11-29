Head-To-Head Survey: Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Betterware de Mexico and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

Betterware de Mexico currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Honest has a consensus target price of $15.44, indicating a potential upside of 80.98%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Honest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43% Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.55 $15.87 million $2.26 10.49 Honest $300.52 million 2.58 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Honest on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.