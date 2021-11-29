Head to Head Survey: Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.00 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.75 $97.06 million $8.65 9.16

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. Its core product is the Puradyn Bypass Oil Filtration System, which is used in internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil. It cleans oil by providing a kidney loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boynton Beach, FL.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

