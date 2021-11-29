Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 6,260.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Healthier Choices Management has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 16.32.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

