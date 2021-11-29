Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $97,057,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,173 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 791,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

