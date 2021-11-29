Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Lowered to $35.50

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.90 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after buying an additional 608,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,184,000 after purchasing an additional 267,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.