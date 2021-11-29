Hedget Trading Down 20% This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00005798 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $398,413.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00230299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00088948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

