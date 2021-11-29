HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $106.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

