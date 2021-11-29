Helpico (HELP) Market Cap Reaches $650.35

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 181.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helpico has traded down 48% against the dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $650.35 and $3.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00071982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00095506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,399.39 or 0.07513035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,468.66 or 0.99849581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

