Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, an increase of 194.5% from the October 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Several research firms have commented on HLDCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

