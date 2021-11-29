Hermez Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.09 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $29.09 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.19 or 0.00010797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00235319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

