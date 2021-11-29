Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HKMPF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$32.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

