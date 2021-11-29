Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCHDF. Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HCHDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,281. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.