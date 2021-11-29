Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 836 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

