Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $289.30 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $195.88 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

