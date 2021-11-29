Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 77,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 419,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.