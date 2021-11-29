Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 205,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 159,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

