Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,060 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,060 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE:ACI opened at $35.72 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

