Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,244 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,244 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 149,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

