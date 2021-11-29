Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.83. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HMPT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 280,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

