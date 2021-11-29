Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

