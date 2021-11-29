HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.58

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.58 and last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

