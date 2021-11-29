HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HBBHF remained flat at $$97.40 during trading hours on Monday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $97.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

