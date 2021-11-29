Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.