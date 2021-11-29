Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000.

TWNK opened at $17.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

