Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 14,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period.

TWNK stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

