Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

LON HOTC opened at GBX 515 ($6.73) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 455.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.44. The company has a market capitalization of £706.65 million and a PE ratio of 114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12 month low of GBX 318 ($4.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25).

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55), for a total value of £17,535 ($22,909.59).

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

