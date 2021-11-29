HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $177.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.32. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. HOYA has a 12-month low of $109.02 and a 12-month high of $179.94.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

