Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

