Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HPP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
Shares of HPP opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.