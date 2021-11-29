Huize (HUIZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Huize has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter.

HUIZ stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Huize as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

