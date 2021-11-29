Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $145.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 151.92 ($1.98), with a volume of 463248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.60 ($1.98).

HTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.38. The firm has a market cap of £250.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

