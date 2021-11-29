HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 21,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,167,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

