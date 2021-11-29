I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $90.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.60.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.93. 10,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,126. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
