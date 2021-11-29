i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

IIIV stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $626.12 million, a P/E ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 73.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

