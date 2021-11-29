ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ICL Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,201 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 102.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 246,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 124,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.