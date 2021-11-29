Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.55. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 37,801 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $756.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ideanomics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 157,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 56,715 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ideanomics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ideanomics by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

