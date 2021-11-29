IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 115.4% in November

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IROQ traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IF Bancorp by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IF Bancorp during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 77.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.