IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 115.4% in November

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IROQ traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.