IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 920.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $325.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $342.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.20.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

