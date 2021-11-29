IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 136.9% in November

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 136.9% from the October 31st total of 46,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,589,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in IM Cannabis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,337,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 263,900 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in IM Cannabis by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 416,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IM Cannabis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 5,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,187. The company has a market cap of $266.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.02. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMCC shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

