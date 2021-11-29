Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 79.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Immunic by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $8.61 on Monday. Immunic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $226.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.