Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. 93,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

