Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.68 ($49.63).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

