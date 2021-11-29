Ingersoll Rand (IR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR):

11/19/2021 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

11/19/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Ingersoll Rand is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Ingersoll Rand is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Ingersoll Rand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Ingersoll Rand’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and liquidity position in the quarters ahead. Exposure in various end markets, buyouts and gains from accelerated synergy actions is likely to aid. For 2021, it anticipates total revenues growth in the mid-teens versus low-double-digit growth mentioned earlier. However, high costs of $450 million associated with the business combination of former Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial segment and Gardner Denver, and risks related to international exposure are other woes. High raw material, logistics, growth investments and other expenses might also be concerning. Pricing actions are expected to aid. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2021 and 2022.”

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

