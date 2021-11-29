Innovative International Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IOACU) Quiet Period To Expire on December 6th

Innovative International Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IOACU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 6th. Innovative International Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ IOACU opened at $10.09 on Monday. Innovative International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.